Hamilton councillor worried about vandalism at Century Manor

Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko is worried about break-ins and vandalism at Century Manor.

Hamilton city council has unanimously approved his motion, asking the province to do more to protect and fortify the west mountain heritage building.

Danko notes that Century Manor is “100 per cent owned and the responsibility of the province of Ontario.”

“There are people that are breaking into and entering this property on more or less a regular basis,” he said, adding that he “doesn’t have a lot of confidence in the province’s interest or its ability to secure this site.”

Century Manor was built in 1884 as the East House for the Hamilton Asylum for the Insane.

It closed in 1995 after having a variety of uses for more than 100 years, including as a reception hospital, a school for adolescents and an addictions and forensic psychiatry building.

Danko’s motion suggests that a plan to protect the structure should include metal sheathing covering all the lower doors and windows, motion sensors and monitored security cameras.

Mohawk College has signalled an interest in the former psychiatric hospital lands along the mountain brow as part of its plans for future expansion, but the property is currently owned by Infrastructure Ontario.

Danko and Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead released a joint statement in August revealing that the province’s minister of municipal affairs and housing had issued a zoning order and worrying that the land would now be opened up for residential development.