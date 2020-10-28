Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Crews battle fire at Transcona auto parts shop

By Shane Gibson Global News
Firefighters were on scene at a fire at Gills Auto Parts on Day Street Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were on scene at a fire at Gills Auto Parts on Day Street Wednesday morning. Jason Pearn/Global News

Firefighters were called to a blaze at an auto parts shop in Transcona on Wednesday morning.

A Global News reporter at the scene said the fire is at Gills Auto Parts on Day Street, near the Perimeter Highway in North Transcona.

Firefighters survey the damage.
Firefighters survey the damage. Jordan Pearn/Global News
Smoke can be seen coming from the fire.
Smoke can be seen coming from the fire. Jordan Pearn/Global News

There was no immediate word on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Click to play video 'Global News Morning live on scene of fire in St. Vital' Global News Morning live on scene of fire in St. Vital
Global News Morning live on scene of fire in St. Vital

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceTranscona FireGills Auto Parts
Flyers
More weekly flyers