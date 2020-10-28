Crews battle fire at Transcona auto parts shop

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to a blaze at an auto parts shop in Transcona on Wednesday morning.

A Global News reporter at the scene said the fire is at Gills Auto Parts on Day Street, near the Perimeter Highway in North Transcona.

Firefighters survey the damage. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Smoke can be seen coming from the fire. Jordan Pearn/Global News

There was no immediate word on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

