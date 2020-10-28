Crews battle fire at Transcona auto parts shop

Firefighters were called to a blaze at an auto parts shop in Transcona on Wednesday morning.
A Global News reporter at the scene said the fire is at Gills Auto Parts on Day Street, near the Perimeter Highway in North Transcona.
There was no immediate word on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.
Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.
