Jordan manslaughter trial nears end as jury deliberates

The manslaughter trial of 21-year-old William Ronald Jordan is now in the hands of an 11-person jury.

Jordan was charged after a punch thrown on the Saint John boardwalk in July 2018 sent 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer to the ground.

Dwyer, a musician and naval veteran, sustained serious injuries when his head hit the concrete.

He didn’t regain consciousness and was taken off life-support in hospital three days later.

Justice Darrell Stephenson gave his final instructions to the jury Wednesday morning, including a summary of the evidence presented through the brief trial.

Wednesday was just the seventh day of the trial, which had originally been scheduled for 16 days.

Some 19 people testified throughout the course of the trial — including Jordan himself.

“I wanted to share my side of things,” he told the court.

Justice points out Jordan testified that he did not intend serious harm. Says because of presumption of innocence: if the jury believes Jordan, they must find him not guilty. And even if they do NOT believe him but have reasonable doubt, they must find him not guilty. — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) October 28, 2020

Justice Stephenson told the jury it’s up to them whether they choose to believe witness testimony. Unless the Crown was able to convince them of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, they should return a not guilty verdict.

The jury was sent to deliberate at 12:15 p.m.

The 11 jurors be sequestered until they’re able to unanimously return a verdict.