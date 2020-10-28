Paul Wozney re-elected Nova Scotia Teachers Union president

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union re-elected its president Paul Wozney with 81 per cent of the vote on Tuesday.

Wozney, who taught at the Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, was first elected in 2018.

“I have worked tirelessly for the past two years to advocate for teachers and students, and to resolve conflicts with Government on major issues,” Wozney said in a release.

One of those major issues is a new contract for union members.

NSTU has reached a tentative agreement with the provincial government on a new contract, the organization confirmed on Monday.

NSTU members have been without a contract since the end of the 2019 school year and talks between the two sides have been contentious.

The union filed a bad-faith bargaining complaint against the provincial government at the start of the year after the province’s proposal to remove teaching specialists from the bargaining, but that complaint was eventually dropped.

As of October, school specialists have since been allowed to be accepted into the NSTU.

Wozney said Tuesday’s results show solidarity in Nova Scotia teachers, and their will to ”take the lead in realizing lasting, positive change in our schools and communities.”

According to the release 5,963, or 62 per cent, NSTU members cast their vote electronically.

He defeated Shelburne County teacher Colleen Scott, for the seat.

Wozney said he is humbled to continue work with the union that represents nearly 10,000 teachers across Nova Scotia.

His new term officially begins Feb. 21, 2020.