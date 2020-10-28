Moncton cancels stationary 2020 Santa Claus Parade due to COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Moncton Santa Claus Parade say the 2020 event is now cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 54th edition of the parade was first planned as a “drive-thru” parade, where the floats are stationary and visitors are the ones moving.

“In the end it could not allay concerns for the volunteers who would be on the floats,” said the Royale Greater Moncton Santa Claus Parade organization.

In addition, registering for the parade became a much bigger issue when the Moncton region recently went back into the orange phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

While the zone is now back in the yellow phase, “the pandemic and public health concerns were too great,” parade president Alex Morton said in a news release.

“I am grateful for all the hard work that my volunteer committee has done since May to find a way to make this happen for our community.”

The parade was supposed to take place at the Moncton Coliseum parking lot on Nov. 21. This year’s theme was planned to be A North Pole Bubble Party.

“It is disappointing, but we must all do our part to keep our community safe and to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Morton said in the release.

Morton said the organization is now focused on planning the 2021 event, for what Morton calls Atlantic Canada’s largest Santa Claus parade.