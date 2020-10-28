Lindsay man arrested after police recover reported stolen vehicle

A Lindsay man faces theft charges after a vehicle in Lindsay was reported stolen last week.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, sometime between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, a Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from a driveway on Mary Street West in Lindsay.
On Sunday, investigators located a man in possession of the reported stolen vehicle.
Michael Thomas, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and with failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Wednesday.
