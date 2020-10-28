Menu

Crime

Lindsay man arrested after police recover reported stolen vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 10:36 am
A Lindsay man faces theft charges after police recovered a reported stolen vehicle.
A Lindsay man faces theft charges after police recovered a reported stolen vehicle. AP file

A Lindsay man faces theft charges after a vehicle in Lindsay was reported stolen last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, sometime between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, a Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from a driveway on Mary Street West in Lindsay.

On Sunday, investigators located a man in possession of the reported stolen vehicle.

Read more: Car thief targets Belleville dealership 3 times over the month of September: police

Michael Thomas, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and with failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers' Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers
Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers
