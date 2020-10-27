Driver killed in cement truck rollover in Snow Lake, Man., police say

A cement truck driver from Thompson is dead following a rollover in Snow Lake on Monday, police say.
Snow Lake RCMP were called to the crash on Provincial Road 392 at Lakeshore Drive in the community, roughly 589 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 3 p.m.
They say a cement truck had been driving on PR 392 when the driver lost control on a curve and rolled into the ditch.
Trending Stories
Read more: Man killed in crash near Snow Lake, Man.
The driver, a 51-year-old man from Thompson, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
Local police and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.
Arrest made in fatal crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments