Driver killed in cement truck rollover in Snow Lake, Man., police say

A cement truck driver from Thompson is dead following a rollover in Snow Lake on Monday, police say.

Snow Lake RCMP were called to the crash on Provincial Road 392 at Lakeshore Drive in the community, roughly 589 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 3 p.m.

On Oct 26 at 3pm, #rcmpmb responded to a single vehicle rollover, on PR 392 at Lakeshore Drive, in Snow Lake. A cement truck lost control on a curve & rolled into the ditch. 51yo male driver was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 27, 2020

They say a cement truck had been driving on PR 392 when the driver lost control on a curve and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Thompson, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Local police and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.

