Driver killed in cement truck rollover in Snow Lake, Man., police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 6:26 pm
A 51-year-old man died when the cement truck he was driving rolled into a ditch in Snow Lake Monday, RCMP say.
A 51-year-old man died when the cement truck he was driving rolled into a ditch in Snow Lake Monday, RCMP say. File / The Canadian Press

A cement truck driver from Thompson is dead following a rollover in Snow Lake on Monday, police say.

Snow Lake RCMP were called to the crash on Provincial Road 392 at Lakeshore Drive in the community, roughly 589 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 3 p.m.

They say a cement truck had been driving on PR 392 when the driver lost control on a curve and rolled into the ditch.

Read more: Man killed in crash near Snow Lake, Man.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Thompson, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Local police and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ThompsonManitoba fatal crashSnow LakeSnow Lake RCMPCement Truck CrashSnow Lake Fatal Crash
