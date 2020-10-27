N.S. appoints members to Council on African Canadian Education after months-long delay

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Education Department announced on Tuesday it has appointed nine new members to the Council on African Canadian Education (CACE).

The council is mandated under the province’s Education Act to ensure the rights and interests of Black students and their families in Nova Scotia schools.

New and re-instated appointees include:

Darlene Upshaw-Tynes, Halifax Regional Municipality

Shaniqwa Thomas, Halifax Regional Municipality

Anthony Riley, Halifax Regional Municipality

Charmaine Willis, Halifax Regional Municipality

Gerry Clarke, Halifax Regional Municipality

Lindell Smith, Halifax Regional Municipality

Kimberly King-MacDonald, Glace Bay

Glenda Talbot-Richards, Colchester County

William Crawford, Yarmouth County

“These nine individuals are all well-respected in their communities and will add valuable voices to the work being done to address inequalities in our education system,” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in a news release.

The total number of board seats filled is now 14 out of 17. Until Tuesday, there were only five members on board.

Under the Act, the responsibility of appointing members falls on the education department.

During the summer, Churchill came under fire for failing to fill 13 vacant positions on the council for months. In June, he told Global News the department is committed to supporting African Nova Scotian learners.

To date, the department has hired 68 African Nova Scotian support workers across the province.

In a provincial briefing in September, Churchill blamed the delay on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for reopening schools. Since then he has stressed that efforts are being made to fill the positions.

Churchill said in Tuesday’s announcement that the Standing Committee on Human Resources approved the new appointments and they will be finalized shortly.

“The educational success of African Nova Scotian students is an important priority,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing our work with the council to ensure our African Nova Scotian learners are supported,” Churchill said.