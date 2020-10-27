Rookie MLA Jeremy Cockrill wins The Battlefords riding in Saskatchewan election

Send this page to someone via email

The Battlefords riding has a new MLA. Saskatchewan Party candidate Jeremy Cockrill defeated his competition in the provincial election on Monday.

Cockrill is currently involved in the management of a family business in North Battleford, Sask. He previously worked in the agriculture and agri-food sectors in British Columbia.

There was no incumbent in the riding after the retirement of two-term Saskatchewan Party candidate Herb Cox. In the 2016 election, Cox defeated the Saskatchewan NDP’s Rob Feist by around 2,000 votes, collecting 61 per cent to Feist’s 32 per cent.

Ridings that have included Battleford and North Battleford have elected Liberal, NDP, Saskatchewan Party and PC candidates over the years, but have generally favoured the NDP.

Also running in The Battlefords in this election were NDP candidate Amber Stewart, Green Party candidate Joey Reynolds and Conservative Party candidate Harry Zamonsky.

