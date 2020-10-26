Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a Saturday night Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax.

The province says an exposure may have occurred on flight AC 626 that departed Toronto on Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m., and landed in Halifax at 1215 a.m. the next day.

Close contact was most likely for passengers in rows 18-24 in seats A, B and C. Those passengers are asked to contact 811 and continue self-isolating as ordered.

Other passengers on this flight should also continue to self-isolate and should monitor for symptoms.

Anyone on this flight may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 7.

Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.

Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath