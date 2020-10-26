Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 3:56 pm
An Air Canada Airbus A320 jet (C-FPDN) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
An Air Canada Airbus A320 jet (C-FPDN) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Nova Scotia health officials are warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a Saturday night Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax.

The province says an exposure may have occurred on flight AC 626 that departed Toronto on Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m., and landed in Halifax at 1215 a.m. the next day.

Close contact was most likely for passengers in rows 18-24 in seats A, B and C. Those passengers are asked to contact 811 and continue self-isolating as ordered.

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of coronavirus, 2 recoveries on Monday

Other passengers on this flight should also continue to self-isolate and should monitor for symptoms.

Trending Stories

Anyone on this flight may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 7.

Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.

Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:

  • two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath

 

