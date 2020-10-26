Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight

Nova Scotia health officials are warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a Saturday night Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax.
The province says an exposure may have occurred on flight AC 626 that departed Toronto on Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m., and landed in Halifax at 1215 a.m. the next day.
Close contact was most likely for passengers in rows 18-24 in seats A, B and C. Those passengers are asked to contact 811 and continue self-isolating as ordered.
Other passengers on this flight should also continue to self-isolate and should monitor for symptoms.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Anyone on this flight may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 7.
Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.
Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:
- two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
- shortness of breath
View link »
Comments