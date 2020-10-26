Menu

Canada

Province to limit temporary foreign worker program to save jobs for Albertans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2020 2:51 pm
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020.
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. Eric Beck/Global News

The Alberta government is hoping to get more Albertans employed by moving to limit the number and type of temporary foreign workers it allows into the province.

Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping says the province’s United Conservative government will also reduce the number of jobs for which employers can apply for temporary foreign workers.

Read more: Alberta push to suspend TFW program raising concerns in restaurant industry

Copping says the cuts will save more than 1,300 jobs for Albertans.

Trending Stories

The government has not released where it expects those jobs to be created or which professions will no longer be eligible to bring in temporary foreign workers.

Copping says that workers in agriculture, health care, technology and emergency response won’t be affected.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta jobsTemporary Foreign WorkersForeign WorkersTFWAlberta Job MarketAlberta Temporary Foreign Workers
