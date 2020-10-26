Several arrested after 12 golf carts stolen, trashed in P.E.I.

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been arrested after golf carts were stolen and damaged in Mill River, P.E.I., last week.

P.E.I. RCMP say a group had a night of “joy riding” last Thursday after they broke into the Mill River golf cart shed.

Police say some golf carts were found in that area but others were found in the nearby areas of Howlan, O’Leary, and Forestview.

The Mounties say arrests have been made and the pending charges are: break-in and theft over $5,000, and mischief over $5,000.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the West Prince detachment.

