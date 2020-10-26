Menu

Crime

Several arrested after 12 golf carts stolen, trashed in P.E.I.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 1:02 pm
Twelve golf carts ewre stolen and damaged after a group broke into the Mill River golf cart shed on Oct. 22.
Twelve golf carts ewre stolen and damaged after a group broke into the Mill River golf cart shed on Oct. 22. P.E.I. RCMP

Several people have been arrested after golf carts were stolen and damaged in Mill River, P.E.I., last week.

P.E.I. RCMP say a group had a night of “joy riding” last Thursday after they broke into the Mill River golf cart shed.

Police say some golf carts were found in that area but others were found in the nearby areas of Howlan, O’Leary, and Forestview.

The Mounties say arrests have been made and the pending charges are: break-in and theft over $5,000, and mischief over $5,000.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the West Prince detachment.

