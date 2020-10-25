Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

‘We’re not going to control the pandemic,’ Trump’s chief of staff says

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic,’ Trump’s chief of staff says' Coronavirus: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic,’ Trump’s chief of staff says
WATCH ABOVE: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper on Sunday where he said, “We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics.” Meadows and Tapper sparred over mask-wearing from administration officials to Trump supporters.

With COVID-19 cases surging in the United States, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows acknowledged that the Trump administration can’t stop the spread and is focusing instead on getting a vaccine.

He told CNN’s State of the Union: “We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics.”

Read more: Mike Pence to continue travelling despite contact with aides with coronavirus

President Donald Trump largely shuns wearing a mask and has repeatedly insisted at campaign rallies that the U.S. is “rounding the corner” when it comes to the coronavirus. But Meadows on Sunday appeared to contradict that assessment. When pressed why the U.S. won’t get control of the pandemic, he replied: “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meadows says the administration is making efforts to contain the virus and predicts “we’re going to defeat it.” Meadows says “our ability to handle this has improved each and every day.” New cases, however, have been on the rise, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

Click to play video 'Trump vs. Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?' Trump vs. Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?
Trump vs. Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus VaccineCnnMark Meadowsmark meadows coronavirusstate of the union CNN
Flyers
More weekly flyers