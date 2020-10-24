Suspicious fire causes $1M in damage at Dorchester Ont., motorcycle dealership

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle dealership owner in Dorchester, Ont., is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire completely destroyed his business early Thursday morning.

Robert Lang, the owner and founder of Lang’s Off-Road located at 2675 Elgin Rd., told 980 CFPL Saturday they’re trying to move forward following the massive blaze.

“We’ve already made arrangements for a temporary location … We’re just getting things (ready) to continue with the business,” said Lang. “We’re not going anywhere.”

According to OPP, the blaze happened around 2:09 a.m. Thursday. Damage is estimated to be more than a million dollars.

The fire is considered suspicious but fire chief Ken Armstrong with Thames Centre Fire Services said Saturday the exact cause has yet to be determined.

“It may be days or weeks until we hear anything from (the Fire Marshal’s office) on the cause,” said Armstrong.

Lang says most of the items in the showroom were completed destroyed.

“Four or five brand new motorcycles, two or three used ones, some electric bicycles were lost as well, and also all the products on the walls in the showroom.”

“I’m devastated,” Lang said with a sigh. “I’ve put a ton of efforts into this place, and I’m just devastated right now.”

Lang founded his business in 2012. In the past eight years, his business has built a strong connection with the community and fellow motorcycle-enthusiasts.

The one thing that’s helped Lang get through this difficult time is the support from the community.

“The motorcycle community has been awesome. I’ve received a ton of support from all my friends and my customers, and they’re ready to step in and help in any way they can to help me get back on my feet,” he said.

“I’ve had some visits from other local business owners as well, so the response has been excellent … I’m a little overwhelmed.”

Lang’s Off-Road posted on its Facebook page Thursday that they’re working to rebuild the shop, and “we’ll be back stronger than ever.”