Teen hospitalized after Friday night stabbing at Port Coquitlam middle school

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a Port Coquitlam middle school Friday night.
Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release they were called to Minnekhada Middle School around 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, where they found the boy injured.
Officers administered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, and he was later taken to hospital.
“The other officers on scene were able to quickly gather information that led to the arrest of another 16-year-old suspect,” RCMP said in a release.
Police believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no risk to the public.
If you have information, Coquitlam RCMP are asking you to call them at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2020-28842.
