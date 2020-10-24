Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

North Korea claims dust from China carries coronavirus, warns people to stay inside

By Hyun Young Yi and Heekyong Yang Reuters
Posted October 24, 2020 12:44 am
Click to play video 'Kim Jong Un praises North Korea’s COVID response' Kim Jong Un praises North Korea’s COVID response
WATCH: (July 3) Kim Jong Un praises North Korea's COVID response

North Korea has warned its citizens to stay indoors, saying seasonal yellow dust blowing in from China might carry the new coronavirus into the country.

“As the new coronavirus infections continue to spread around the world, the need to deal with the yellow dust and take thorough measures has become more critical,” North Korea’s official party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said on Thursday.

Read more: Kim Jong Un’s emotional apology to North Korea a deliberate image strategy: experts

The claim that the virus that causes COVID-19 could spread to North Korea from the Gobi desert, 1,900 km (1,200 miles) away, appears unsupported. Two meters (6 feet) is a common social-distancing metric, although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says droplets containing the virus can sometimes linger in the air for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The North Korean newspaper said citizens should refrain from outdoor activities and must follow prevention guidelines such as wearing masks when they go outside.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: North Korea declares an emergency, locks down city over first suspected COVID-19 case' Coronavirus: North Korea declares an emergency, locks down city over first suspected COVID-19 case
Coronavirus: North Korea declares an emergency, locks down city over first suspected COVID-19 case

North Korea has reported no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a claim that health experts question. Pyongyang has imposed strict border controls and quarantine measures to prevent an outbreak. Analysts say an outbreak could be devastating for the economically and politically isolated country.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

State-run KRT television said on Wednesday the yellow dust and fine dust may contain harmful substances, such as heavy metals and pathogenic microorganisms including viruses.

Read more: North Korea ‘very sorry’ for killing South Korean over coronavirus concerns

“People must pay attention to personal hygiene after returning from outside,” a news reader said. “Also, workers should avoid outdoor construction work even at reconstruction sites.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Russian embassy in North Korea wrote on Facebook that North Korea’s Foreign Ministry had ordered all visitors to the country and its staff to wait out the dust storm inside.

(Reporting by Hyun Young Yi and Heekyong Yang; Editing by William Mallard)

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19ChinaNorth KoreaKim Jong-Unnorth korea coronaviruscoronavirus north koreachina dustchina dust coronaviruschina yellow dustnorth korea china dust
Flyers
More weekly flyers