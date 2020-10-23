Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2019 DTES Vancouver shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a shooting in the city’s Downtown Eastside last year.

It happened on Sept. 22, 2019, and was one of three shootings in the area in a 15-hour period.

It happened on Sept. 22, 2019, and was one of three shootings in the area in a 15-hour period.

A Global News crew was near Pender and Abbott streets, reporting on the two prior shootings, when they heard gunfire and witnessed a man fleeing the area with a handgun.

A terrifying morning in downtown Vancouver. As multiple shots were fired around 6:20am near West Pender and Abbott, not far from where another shooting happened yesterday. Several officers, ERT are on scene. One man has been transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/zol1BIToX9 — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) September 23, 2019

I called 9-1-1 right away & as I was on the phone with dispatch, we saw the gunman. He was about 30 feet away from us, across the street holding a handgun. He was facing our Global News vehicle and walked towards it. @CEMedia08 told me to get behind our vehicle and I did. pic.twitter.com/BOa7CMCtKv — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) September 23, 2019

The Vancouver police Emergency Response Team subsequently arrived and searched the Grand Union Hotel near West Hastings and Abbott streets.

Josepth Bassett, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder along with one count of unlawful possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, one count of breach of a firearms prohibition order, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault, Vancouver police said Friday.

Police believe the shooting was related to the drug trade.

