Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Crime

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2019 DTES Vancouver shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 9:00 pm
Click to play video 'Global News crew witnesses gunman fleeing scene of alleged shooting' Global News crew witnesses gunman fleeing scene of alleged shooting
WATCH: (Sept. 22, 2019) A Global News crew was reporting on shootings in the city's downtown eastside when they heard more gunfire and saw a man with a gun appear across the street. Neetu Garcha has more.

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a shooting in the city’s Downtown Eastside last year.

It happened on Sept. 22, 2019, and was one of three shootings in the area in a 15-hour period.

Read more: Vancouver police respond to 3 shootings in Downtown Eastside in 15 hours

A Global News crew was near Pender and Abbott streets, reporting on the two prior shootings, when they heard gunfire and witnessed a man fleeing the area with a handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vancouver police Emergency Response Team subsequently arrived and searched the Grand Union Hotel near West Hastings and Abbott streets.

Josepth Bassett, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder along with one count of unlawful possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, one count of breach of a firearms prohibition order, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault, Vancouver police said Friday.

Police believe the shooting was related to the drug trade.

