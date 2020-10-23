Temperature record at risk of falling in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton could be on the verge of matching, or breaking, a record high temperature on Friday.
The hottest temperature on record for Oct. 23 is 23 C, a mark that was set in 1991.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 22 C Friday and as of 12 p.m. Friday, the temperature at Hamilton’s John C. Munro Airport was 22 C.
The national weather agency says it will feel like 26 C with the humidity.
Strong wind, gusting to 50 km/h at times, as well as showers and thunderstorms, are also expected Friday evening.
With a cold front moving in overnight, the mercury is expected to fall to 4 C degrees on Friday night and into Saturday morning.
The temperature isn’t expected to climb above 9 Cin Hamilton for at least the next week.
