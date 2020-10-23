Temperature record at risk of falling in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton could be on the verge of matching, or breaking, a record high temperature on Friday.

The hottest temperature on record for Oct. 23 is 23 C, a mark that was set in 1991.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 22 C Friday and as of 12 p.m. Friday, the temperature at Hamilton’s John C. Munro Airport was 22 C.

Severe thunderstorms are possibly this afternoon across SW Ontario with damaging winds and hail being primary threats but there is also a tornado risk. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/6Qa1niqWOG — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) October 23, 2020

The national weather agency says it will feel like 26 C with the humidity.

Strong wind, gusting to 50 km/h at times, as well as showers and thunderstorms, are also expected Friday evening.

With a cold front moving in overnight, the mercury is expected to fall to 4 C degrees on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The temperature isn’t expected to climb above 9 Cin Hamilton for at least the next week.

