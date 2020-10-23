2020 Kingston smile cookie campaign breaks sales record with $150,000 raised

Send this page to someone via email

The smile cookie campaign has released results for this year, and in Kingston, the fundraiser’s numbers are record-breaking.

The University Hospital’s Kingston Foundation announced on social media that the revenue from cookies sold at local Tim Hortons this year surpassed $150,000.

The local numbers were revealed Thursday by members of the foundation and alumni of the neonatal intensive care unit at Kingston Health Science Centre, which is the recipient of the smile cookie funds locally.

Thank you, Kingston, for raising a record-breaking total of $150,000 through this year’s @TimHortons annual #SmileCookie campaign! The pandemic did not stop #YGK from showing their support of @KingstonHSC's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. pic.twitter.com/lPprePqJNs — Hospitals Foundation (@UHKF) October 22, 2020

“This year was a very different campaign than previous years, but our hard-working team members and guests stepped up for an important cause,” said Sherri Agnew, a local Tim Hortons restaurant owner.

This year marks a significant milestone in the local smile cookie campaign, as more than $1 million has been donated to Kingston Health Sciences Centre after nearly two decades.