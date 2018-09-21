The reason behind the smile cookie

The annual week-long cookie event run by Tim Hortons is celebrating its fourth year.

The smiling chocolate chip cookie is one dollar, with the full proceeds going to Canadian charities across the country.

He plays wheelchair basketball and sledge hockey and will be playing in the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“Without the help from Children’s Rehab Center I don’t think I could be playing sports at all,” Bernard Rosello said.

Rosello said he needed a prosthetic leg, and the center was able to help him afford one.

Many child amputees use the rehab center, according to Jessica Cable from the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation.

“We provide specialized and leisure equipment. Everything from customized bikes to sports equipment,” says Cable.

Cable says the foundation also runs summer camps, and music therapy programs.

Rosello says the center is currently helping him fundraise for a basketball chair.

In the past the Rehab Center has helped Rosello fundraise for his sledge hockey team.

His goal is to be the youngest Paralympic player in Canada to play both wheelchair basketball and sledge hockey for Team Canada.

You can get your smile cookie at Tim Horton’s across Winnipeg to help support children like Bernard Rosello.