West Island couple creates COVID-19-friendly Halloween yard

Send this page to someone via email

Every year, the Scary Dahlia house in Dorval gets into the Halloween spirit.

This year is no different.

Patsy Clark says too many events have been cancelled this year, so not creating their haunted yard was not an option.

Instead, she and her husband decided to make it COVID-19-friendly.

A sign at the haunted yard, reminding people of the social distancing rules. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

The attraction is unidirectional and social distancing markers have been installed on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re asking that all visitors wear masks and that they maintain the two metres of distance between family groups at all times, and not to touch anything in the display,” she said.

Read more: Halloween to go ahead with restrictions in Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

Every year, there are tons of over-the-top haunted homes and yards that pop up across the Greater Montreal area.

This year, some have decided to opt out of the spooky holiday, citing safety concerns.

The Smitheman Family Haunted Yard in Pointe-Claire, for example, will not be taking place this year, the family said in a Facebook post urging people to donate to the Starlight Children’s Foundation instead.

Clark says she understands why some have decided against the idea, but believes this is the right decision for her family.

“We decided to adapt it and do it anyway, rather than not do anything at all because we felt it would be quite disappointing for the kids, especially with the year they’ve been through,” she said.

The couple isn’t new to the Halloween game. They’ve been putting on an elaborate setup for the last five years.

Story continues below advertisement

The decorations are a mix of new, old and upcycled materials. The pair says they haven’t ever tallied it up, but estimate they spend around $2,000 a year.

They say it’s worth it.

The spooktacular display is free for visitors, but donations to Ste-Justine Hospital are encouraged.

“It’s a family affair,” said Clark’s husband Benjamin Bounous. “We scare because we care. And now our oldest, five years old, is trying to get the best scare.”

The Scary Dahlia house doesn’t want anyone to miss out on the fun. Those who can’t make it in person can take a virtual tour of the yard on Facebook.