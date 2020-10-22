Menu

Traffic

Train crashes into semi near Elie, Man.

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 12:59 pm
CN Rail locomotives are moved on tracks past cargo containers sitting on idle train cars at port in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
CN Rail locomotives are moved on tracks past cargo containers sitting on idle train cars at port in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No one was hurt after a train crashed into a semi-trailer in the town of Elie, Man., Thursday morning.

RCMP said the train and the deck of the semi-trailer collided just before 10 a.m. on Janzen Road, which is just south of Highway 1.

The train was a CN train and the driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The crash closed a road nearby.

“Highway 248, in the town of Elie, is now closed due to a train obstructing the road,” reads the brief report from the province’s roads department.

It is unknown what the train was carrying. Global News has reached out to CN for comment.

Elie is about 30 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Train drags car down tracks in Headingley
