Train crashes into semi near Elie, Man.

No one was hurt after a train crashed into a semi-trailer in the town of Elie, Man., Thursday morning.

RCMP said the train and the deck of the semi-trailer collided just before 10 a.m. on Janzen Road, which is just south of Highway 1.

The train was a CN train and the driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The crash closed a road nearby.

“Highway 248, in the town of Elie, is now closed due to a train obstructing the road,” reads the brief report from the province’s roads department.

It is unknown what the train was carrying. Global News has reached out to CN for comment.

Elie is about 30 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

