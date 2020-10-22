Ottawa firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Little Italy

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters have called in additional resources to help battle a fire at a two-storey residence in Ottawa’s Little Italy neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services tweeted just before 11 a.m. that crews were on-scene at 270 Preston St. in response to a fire on the second floor of a two-storey residence.

Story continues below advertisement

OFS later added that crews declared a second alarm and summoned additional resources as the fire had spread to the walls and attic of the building.

The structure was fully evacuated and no injuries have been reported, according to fire crews.

OFS photographer Scott Stilborn tweeted after 11:30 a.m. that the main body of the fire had been knocked down and that salvage and overhaul operations were underway on the roof of the building.

The main body of fire is knocked down and crews are opening up the roof at 270 Preston Street. Salvage and overhaul operations underway. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/BSk3VKV0ax — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) October 22, 2020