Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Peterborough woman accused of assaulting property manager: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 9:52 am
Two people have been charged following a Calgary drug bust by ALERT Calgary’s organized crime and gang team.
Two people have been charged following a Calgary drug bust by ALERT Calgary’s organized crime and gang team. Getty Images

A Peterborough woman has been charged with assault after an incident on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 p.m. the woman got into a confrontation with her property manager and assaulted the individual.

Read more: Federal inmate on parole charged with assault in Peterborough: police

Police were notified and Christina Buchanan, 43, of McDonnel Street, was arrested and charged with assault.

Trending Stories

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

Click to play video 'Deal with crime during the pandemic' Deal with crime during the pandemic
Deal with crime during the pandemic
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers