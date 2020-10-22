Peterborough woman accused of assaulting property manager: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman has been charged with assault after an incident on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 p.m. the woman got into a confrontation with her property manager and assaulted the individual.

Police were notified and Christina Buchanan, 43, of McDonnel Street, was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

