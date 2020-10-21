Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Puerto Rico closes 911 call centres after employees test positive for coronavirus

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 21, 2020 10:34 pm
A lab technician inserts a swab into a resident's nose as part of the test for coronavirus, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 24 July 2020. Residents of Old San Juan received a molecular test for COVID-19 that the Municipality of San Juan offered free of charge, amid a spike in cases in the capital.
A lab technician inserts a swab into a resident's nose as part of the test for coronavirus, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 24 July 2020. Residents of Old San Juan received a molecular test for COVID-19 that the Municipality of San Juan offered free of charge, amid a spike in cases in the capital. EPA/Jorge Muniz

All of Puerto Rico’s 911 call centres were shut down Wednesday night after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.

Public Safety Secretary Pedro Janer said people should call the island’s emergency management agency at 787-724-0124 or police at 787-343-2020 in an emergency. He said both agencies are operating 24 hours a day.

Read more: Thousands remain without proper homes in Puerto Rico 3 years after Hurricane Maria

It is the first time the U.S. territory has shut down its 911 call centres.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Janer said the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and he will soon announce when operations at the 911 call centres will resume.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak: 911 dispatchers now asking virus-screening questions' Coronavirus outbreak: 911 dispatchers now asking virus-screening questions
Coronavirus outbreak: 911 dispatchers now asking virus-screening questions

It’s unclear how many employees tested positive. A spokeswoman did not immediately return a message asking for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 29,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. It has had more than 770 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID911Puerto Rico911 dispatchers911 Call Centres911 coronavirus911 dispatchers coronaviruscoronavirus puerto ricopuerto rico coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers