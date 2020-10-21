Menu

Canada

13-year-old girl missing from Carrot River, Sask.

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 7:32 pm
Samara Watts, 13, has been missing from Carrot River, Sask. since Tuesday evening.
Samara Watts, 13, has been missing from Carrot River, Sask. since Tuesday evening. RCMP / Supplied

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing from Carrot River, Sask.

Samara “Sammy” Watts was last seen around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and was reported missing to Carrot River RCMP later that night, according to a press release sent by police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Samara is well-known in the Carrot River community and is known to walk around town.

Read more: What you should know if someone you love goes missing

However, there are concerns for her well being as officers have spoken to “her usual associates” and searched places she would normally go.

It’s possible Samara is seeking shelter or hiding in outbuildings, sheds or empty campers, RCMP say.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a black cat logo on the front and kitten ears sewn into the hood. She also had on a navy and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and grey winter boots with pink laces. She is about five feet tall with a slim build, blondish-brown hair and hazel eyes.

Read more: Emily Osmond’s family still wonders what happened 13 years after her disappearance

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Carrot River is about 290 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Click to play video 'Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali' Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali
Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali
