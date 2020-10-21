B.C. mama bear shows cubs how to scratch against tree

Send this page to someone via email

A mama bear was caught on camera recently appearing to show her cub how to scratch an itch against a tree.

The video, posted by The Weather Network, was taken on Oct. 6 in Prince George, B.C.

The mother can be seen scratching her back against a rather skinny tree, with her two cubs hanging around nearby.

Mom even grabs the tree with her paw to get more leverage.

When she’s finished, one of her cubs stands up and appears to try to scratch its back as well, and even though the little one uses a different motion, it seems to be quite successful.