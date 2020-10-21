Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

B.C. mama bear shows cubs how to scratch against tree

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 5:40 pm
Click to play video 'Bears caught on camera in B.C. using trees to scratch an itch' Bears caught on camera in B.C. using trees to scratch an itch
Several bears were caught on camera earlier this month using some trees in Prince George, B.C. to scratch an itch. A larger bear can first be seen rubbing its back against a tree before a cub appears to mimic the movement a few seconds later.

A mama bear was caught on camera recently appearing to show her cub how to scratch an itch against a tree.

The video, posted by The Weather Network, was taken on Oct. 6 in Prince George, B.C.

The mother can be seen scratching her back against a rather skinny tree, with her two cubs hanging around nearby.

Mom even grabs the tree with her paw to get more leverage.

Click to play video 'Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard' Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard
Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard

Read more: Black bear stumbles as it’s chased out of B.C. yard by little yapping dog

Story continues below advertisement

When she’s finished, one of her cubs stands up and appears to try to scratch its back as well, and even though the little one uses a different motion, it seems to be quite successful.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince GeorgeBearBlack BearBC wildlifeBear VideocubBaby BearPrince George BCMama BearBears scratching an itchMama bear and cubsMama bear with cubs
Flyers
More weekly flyers