Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Money

Cogeco set to buy fellow Quebec cable, internet provider DERYtelecom for $405M

By Staff The Canadian Press
The COGECO website is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. are facing a $10.3-billion offer that would see its U.S. business scooped up by a New York cable company and its Canadian assets head to long-time shareholder Rogers Communications Inc.
The COGECO website is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. are facing a $10.3-billion offer that would see its U.S. business scooped up by a New York cable company and its Canadian assets head to long-time shareholder Rogers Communications Inc. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Cogeco Communications says it plans to buy DERYTelecom for $405 million, adding about 100,000 internet and cable customers in its home province of Quebec.

The chief executive of Cogeco Communications, the group’s main operating company, says DERYtelecom is a strategic fit with territory in areas near to Cogeco’s Quebec footprint.

Cogeco's Audet family says

Cogeco CEO Philippe Jetté also says his company has a record of successful acquisitions, including five cable businesses bought in the past five years.

Its definitive friendly agreement is the latest twist in an ongoing battle for cable and internet territory in Canada’s second-most populous province.

Cogeco staying the course despite costly promises by Rogers to invest in Quebec

Cogeco Communications and its parent Cogeco Inc. are themselves the target of unsuccessful joint takeover attempts by Rogers Communications and Altice USA.

Cogeco estimates it can achieve about $3 million in operational savings over the first year after closing with DERYtelecom, plus gain $40 million of tax benefits.

The transaction is expected to close by February 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Rogers communicationscogecoAltice USACogeco CommunicationsCogeco IncDERYtelecomQuebec cable companyQuebec internet provider
