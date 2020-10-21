Menu

Entertainment

Calgary-raised Tegan and Sara sign deal to make TV series based on their ‘High School’ memoir

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Music duo Tegan and Sara on their memoir ‘High School’' Music duo Tegan and Sara on their memoir ‘High School’
(Oct. 7) Canadian music duo Tegan and Sara reflect on their early years in their memoir ‘High School.’

Tegan and Sara‘s teenage hurdles are headed to the small screen.

The Calgary-raised pop duo has inked a deal to adapt their 2019 memoir “High School” into a television series through Brad Pitt‘s production company Plan B Entertainment.

Representatives for the musicians say the coming-of-age story will follow twin sisters as they navigate identities separate from each other against the backdrop of 1990s grunge and rave culture.

Read more: Review: Tegan and Sara’s ‘High School; is a raw, powerful memoir

The foundation of the story comes from Tegan and Sara Quin’s own lives as recounted in “High School,” which explores the personal relationships that led them to eventually pursue a career in music.

“Argo” and “Girl, Interrupted” actress Clea DuVall, who directed Tegan and Sara’s music video for “BWU,” will executive produce, write and direct the pilot episode.

Read more: Tegan and Sara to release memoir of growing up in Calgary

The Quin sisters will also serve as executive producers.

“High School” will be distributed by Amazon-owned free streaming platform IMDb TV in the United States, while a Canadian distributor is still to be announced.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
