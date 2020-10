Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 35th of the homicide of the year.

Police said they were called about an injured man in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, and they found the man dead at the scene.

Members of the homicide unit continue to investigate and police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

