Calgary committee to look at residential parking permit fees

A Calgary committee is looking at a shift in how the city issues residential parking permits.

Wednesday morning, the transportation and transit standing policy committee will consider a recommendation from administration to issue the parking permits for a fee on a sliding scale.

“The system will be more affordable for taxpayers by redistributing user fees while also ensuring affordability for users with a comprehensive financial strategy,” the recommendation reads.

Administration is also advising the phase out of the “CBZ” parking area in Eau Claire, created in 1997 to facilitate the transition from on-street parking during a time of growth. Administration wrote that the zone no longer fits council’s guidance on parking.

If passed by committee and then council, the new parking permit fees would phase in during 2022 following an amendment to the Calgary Parking Bylaw.

Currently, residential parking permits are issued without fees upon proof of address. Each residence is also able to have temporary parking permits for visitors.

In 2017, the city made it possible for residential and visitor permits to be managed online.

All four quadrants of the city have communities that require their residents to apply for permits.

