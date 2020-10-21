Background checks, FOI requests through RPS now by appointment only

Send this page to someone via email

To avoid people having to wait out in the cold on the doorstep of the detachment, the Regina Police Service (RPS) is now booking appointments for criminal record checks and freedom of information requests online.

“The COVID-19 pandemic means we still aren’t able to invite a lot of people indoors into our waiting areas,” RPS said in a news release.

As of Monday, walk-ins are no longer permitted, the police said. People who show up unscheduled will be asked to pre-book.

