Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Background checks, FOI requests through RPS now by appointment only

By Roberta Bell Global News
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
The Regina Police Service has introduced online booking for criminal record checks and freedom of information requests. File / Global News

To avoid people having to wait out in the cold on the doorstep of the detachment, the Regina Police Service (RPS) is now booking appointments for criminal record checks and freedom of information requests online.

Read more: Doors open again at Yorkton RCMP detachment after coronavirus case

“The COVID-19 pandemic means we still aren’t able to invite a lot of people indoors into our waiting areas,” RPS said in a news release.

As of Monday, walk-ins are no longer permitted, the police said. People who show up unscheduled will be asked to pre-book.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP academy phase-in plan seeing successful results

Click to play video 'Kingston police adjusting to new reality during coronavirus pandemic' Kingston police adjusting to new reality during coronavirus pandemic
Kingston police adjusting to new reality during coronavirus pandemic
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceSaskatchewan NewsRPSPolicingFOIRegina Newsfreedom of information requestBackground CheckCriminal Record Check
Flyers
More weekly flyers