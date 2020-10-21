Woman dies after car crashes into light pole in Scarborough

Toronto police say a woman has died following a crash in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East shortly after midnight.
Investigators said the vehicle had crashed into a light pole.
Police said the woman in the car was unconscious and seriously injured. She was transported to hospital by paramedics where she later died, police said.
Sheppard Avenue East was closed in the area for the investigation.
