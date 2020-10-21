Woman dies after car crashes into light pole in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman has died following a crash in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East shortly after midnight.

Investigators said the vehicle had crashed into a light pole.

Police said the woman in the car was unconscious and seriously injured. She was transported to hospital by paramedics where she later died, police said.

Sheppard Avenue East was closed in the area for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Kennedy Rd + Sheppard Av E

– Woman has succumbed to her injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Traffic Services investigating

– Expect roads to be closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2020

COLLISION:

Kennedy Rd + Sheppard Av E

– Woman was taken to hospital via emergency run

– Her injuries are very serious

– Traffic Services investigating

– Sheppard Av E is closed in area

– Consider alternate routes

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2020