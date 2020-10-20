2 seniors’ homes added to Lethbridge-area COVID-19 outbreak list

Send this page to someone via email

The list of COVID-19 outbreaks in the Lethbridge-area grew again on Tuesday to include two seniors’ homes.

Four cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified at the Edith Cavell Care Centre and two at Columbia Assisted Living.

Global News has reached out to both facilities. Edith Cavell said it did not have anyone available to comment on the situation and our calls to Columbia Assisted Living have not been returned.

There are now nine active outbreaks in the Lethbridge region:

Edith Cavell Care Centre: four cases (all active)

Columbia Assisted Living: two cases (both active)

Extendicare Fairmont Park: two cases (one active, one recovered)

Lethbridge Family Services: six cases (all recovered)

Cavendish: 18 cases (16 active, two recovered)

Children’s House Child Care Society: 18 cases (eight active, 10 recovered)

Lethbridge Coalhurst Good News Centre (Coalhurst): 45 cases (one active, 44 recovered)

Meridian Manufacturing: 11 cases (two active, nine recovered)

ROC Christian Ministries (Coaldale): 19 cases (16 active, three recovered)

On Tuesday, Alberta Health identified 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Lethbridge. It brings the number of active cases to 142. To date, 361 people in the city have tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The city, which remains under a ‘watch’ status, currently holds the highest rate of infection per 100,000 people of any major city in Alberta, at 143.5 cases per 100,000.

During her COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said, for the most part, cases in the city do have a known source, unlike in Edmonton, where the rate of infection per 100,000 is lower, but more cases have unknown transmission.

“We know where many of those cases have come from and spread, and that’s a perfect example of where you have a few outbreaks that have seeded other outbreaks, and it can spread quite quickly, but we do know for the most part where those infections are coming from,” Hinshaw said.

“In Edmonton, we, unfortunately, have a large proportion of our cases [where] we don’t know the source right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Across the South Zone there are now 199 active cases of COVID-19.

Lethbridge County and the City of Brooks are also under a ‘watch’ status.

The county saw no new cases reported Tuesday and the number of active infections has dropped to 20.

Brooks currently has 16 active cases.