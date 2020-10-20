Ontario to provide COVID-19 liability protection to workers, some organizations

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario will provide liability protection to some workers, businesses and non-profits against COVID-19 exposure-related lawsuits.

Attorney General Doug Downey introduced the new bill Tuesday at the provincial legislature.

Downey says the bill, if passed, would ensure anyone making an “honest effort” to follow public health guidelines while working or volunteering not be exposed to liability.

He says the bill will not prevent lawsuits against those who willfully, or through “gross negligence”, endanger others.

The government says health-care workers and institutions, front line retail workers, and charities and non-profits would be covered by the bill.

The legislation would also cover coaches, volunteers and minor sports associations.

