Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario to provide COVID-19 liability protection to workers, some organizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 3:42 pm
Doug Downey is sworn into his new role as Ontario's Attorney General at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Doug Downey is sworn into his new role as Ontario's Attorney General at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Ontario will provide liability protection to some workers, businesses and non-profits against COVID-19 exposure-related lawsuits.

Attorney General Doug Downey introduced the new bill Tuesday at the provincial legislature.

Downey says the bill, if passed, would ensure anyone making an “honest effort” to follow public health guidelines while working or volunteering not be exposed to liability.

Read more: Some Ontario long-term care homes can’t get insurance, could be forced to close: association

He says the bill will not prevent lawsuits against those who willfully, or through “gross negligence”, endanger others.

Trending Stories

The government says health-care workers and institutions, front line retail workers, and charities and non-profits would be covered by the bill.

The legislation would also cover coaches, volunteers and minor sports associations.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’' Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Doug DowneyCOVID-19 liability protection
Flyers
More weekly flyers