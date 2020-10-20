Pumpkins smashed, marked with racial slurs in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Port Hope, Ont., are investigating incidents involving smashed pumpkins, including some found marked with racial slurs.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, on Saturday a man on Centennial Drive discovered a smashed pumpkin and damaged vanity at the end of a yard.

On Sunday, a Peacock Boulevard resident reported three pumpkins were removed from a front porch.

Later Sunday, a Ravine Drive resident reported that a pumpkin had been thrown at his new pickup truck, denting the driver side rear quarter panel. Damage is estimated at $1,500.

On Monday, police say pumpkins were smashed on Moore Drive. Police also discovered several pumpkins that had racial slurs written on them.

Story continues below advertisement

“These were pumpkins stolen from various locations but a few may not have been reported to police,” police said Tuesday.

Police are continuing their investigation, including gathering surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or email or contact Crime Stoppers.

1:46 Common Roots Urban Farm pumpkin smash Common Roots Urban Farm pumpkin smash