Crime

Pumpkins smashed, marked with racial slurs in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Port Hope police are investigating a series of mischief involving pumpkins being smashed and featuring racial slurs.
Port Hope police are investigating a series of mischief involving pumpkins being smashed and featuring racial slurs.

Police in Port Hope, Ont., are investigating incidents involving smashed pumpkins, including some found marked with racial slurs.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, on Saturday a man on Centennial Drive discovered a smashed pumpkin and damaged vanity at the end of a yard.

Read more: Kawartha Lakes growers claim Canada’s largest giant pumpkin for third straight year

On Sunday, a Peacock Boulevard resident reported three pumpkins were removed from a front porch.

Later Sunday, a Ravine Drive resident reported that a pumpkin had been thrown at his new pickup truck, denting the driver side rear quarter panel. Damage is estimated at $1,500.

On Monday, police say pumpkins were smashed on Moore Drive. Police also discovered several pumpkins that had racial slurs written on them.

“These were pumpkins stolen from various locations but a few may not have been reported to police,” police said Tuesday.

Police are continuing their investigation, including gathering surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or email or contact Crime Stoppers.

