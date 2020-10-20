12 floors of Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton converted to rental suites

Send this page to someone via email

Western Canada’s tallest tower is pivoting again. In response to the real estate market, 12 floors of the new Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton have been converted to rental units.

In November 2019, Ice District Joint Venture announced it would convert the lower 12 floors of the tower into hotel suites. They were originally planned to be 130 SKY Residences condo units.

Read more: 12 floors of Stantec Tower planned for condos to be converted into hotel

Tim Shipton, spokesperson for ICE District, said on Tuesday the SKY Signature Suites will be about 168 luxury rental units. They will be on floors 31 to 42 of the building.

“We’re responding to shifting demands in the real estate market in Edmonton. Tweet This

“There’s no surprise that navigating COVID is not for the faint of heart but we believe there’s an exciting market for rentals in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

“This gives Edmontonians — and particularly those who want to live in downtown Edmonton — an opportunity to be in the premier address in the city.”

Twelve floors of Sky Residences in ICE District have been converted into Sky Signature Suites rental units. Oct. 20, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

There are eight different configurations for the rental options, ranging from one bedroom to two bedroom, two bathrooms plus den layouts.

Monthly rent ranges from $1,585 for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 490-square-foot suite to $2,660 per month for a two-bedroom plus den, two-bathroom, 1,221-square-foot suite.

1:56 A look at the JW Marriott in Edmonton’s Ice District A look at the JW Marriott in Edmonton’s Ice District

Owners and renters in Stantec Tower have access to amenities in the JW Marriott, including room service options from its restaurants.

Story continues below advertisement

Other amenities include concierge service, a yoga/pilates studio, outdoor lounge space, sauna, outdoor hot tub, fitness centre, billiard room, demonstration kitchen, media room and golf simulator.

Twelve floors of Sky Residences in ICE District have been converted in Sky Signature Suites rental units. Oct. 20, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

“We believe the amenities we have to offer in Sky Residences and Sky Suites is unparalleled,” Shipton said.

“There is no rival as it relates to amenities in the city.” Tweet This

He described it as “the premium live, work, play opportunity in downtown Edmonton.”

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton developers would rather switch to rentals than fight with housing market

Shipton said the real estate climate combined with the pandemic pushed all developers to be creative.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve definitely seen some pressure in the real estate market as of late.

“Lots of uncertainty exists and so certainly demand has increased on the rental front and we’ve responded to that.” Tweet This

He said sales of the condo floors in SKY Residences have continued and the group has already rented out a few SKY Signature Suite units.

Twelve floors of Sky Residences in ICE District have been converted in Sky Signature Suites rental units. Oct. 20, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News