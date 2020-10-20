Menu

Canada

Highway 20 in Dorval to close for several weeks due to emergency work

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 12:22 pm
There will be detours in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
There will be detours in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area. File / Global News

Highway 20 near the Dorval Circle is going to be off limits to traffic for several weeks.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry announced emergency work beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The City of Dorval said in a statement Tuesday that drivers should avoid the area as much as possible.

“This closure will last for several weeks and will allow for urgent work to be undertaken on the two overpasses above Highway 520,” the city said. “Traffic lanes in the Dorval Circle, under Highway 20, will also be closed.”

Read more: 2-year road closure for 55th Avenue in Dorval as major work begins on Highway 520

During the closure, detours will be in place and marked with temporary traffic signs. Drivers will have to take service roads or opt for Highway 40.

The city says the emergency work and closure are required to undertake embankment stabilization work in order to shore up the overpasses.

“The goal is to reopen one lane per direction as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of motorists,” the city said.

