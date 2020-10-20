Highway 20 in Dorval to close for several weeks due to emergency work

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 20 near the Dorval Circle is going to be off limits to traffic for several weeks.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry announced emergency work beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The City of Dorval said in a statement Tuesday that drivers should avoid the area as much as possible.

“This closure will last for several weeks and will allow for urgent work to be undertaken on the two overpasses above Highway 520,” the city said. “Traffic lanes in the Dorval Circle, under Highway 20, will also be closed.”

During the closure, detours will be in place and marked with temporary traffic signs. Drivers will have to take service roads or opt for Highway 40.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the emergency work and closure are required to undertake embankment stabilization work in order to shore up the overpasses.

“The goal is to reopen one lane per direction as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of motorists,” the city said.

🚧Fermeture complète #A20 dans le secteur du rond-point Dorval pour quelques semaines dans la nuit du 20 au 21 octobre ⚠️Des travaux d'urgence sont nécessaires pour stabiliser les talus avant d’entreprendre les travaux d’étaiement des ponts. 🚙Secteur à éviter🚗 pic.twitter.com/hWQZhII8gf — Martin Girard (@MartinGirardMTQ) October 19, 2020