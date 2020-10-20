Jeff Bridges reveals he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma

Send this page to someone via email

Hollywood well-wishers have been sending messages of strength to Jeff Bridges after the actor revealed his lymphoma diagnosis on Monday.

Bridges has been filming The Old Man, which was slated to be his first return to TV in 50 years.

FX, Hulu and the studios behind the series, Touchstone Television and FXP, issued a statement following his announcement:

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery.”

“And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

The Big Lebowski star, 70, revealed his diagnosis to fans on Twitter on Monday evening.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he shared.

Continuing the Twitter thread, Bridges said that he is “profoundly grateful” for the love and support of his family and friends, as well as prayers and well-wishes from fans following the announcement.

Bridges finished up by reminding Americans to vote, “because we are all in this together.”

Many celebrities and fans shared their well-wishes on social media.

Woke up to the news that #JeffBridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. I've always been a fan and I pray he has a speedy recovery! Sending him positive vibes! pic.twitter.com/fPezR3qOgC — Clara Monnerat ︽✵︽ (@monnerat_clara) October 20, 2020

Hey 2020, leave Jeff Bridges out of this! — Travon Free (@Travon) October 20, 2020

You’re a fighter. You can beat this. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2020

Sending you and your family love and healing. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 20, 2020

Bridges won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 2010’s Crazy Heart, and has long been a fan favourite for his role as The Dude in The Big Lebowski.