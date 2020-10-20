Menu

Comments

Canada

Calgary’s North Glenmore Park closed due to bear warning

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 8:43 am
A sign warns Calgarians to stay out of North Glenmore Park due to a bear in the vicinity.
A sign warns Calgarians to stay out of North Glenmore Park due to a bear in the vicinity. Global News

North Glenmore Park has been closed after a bear was spotted in the area.

The entrance to the parking lot on the west side of the park at 37 Street and 66 Avenue Southwest was blocked off on Monday evening with a yellow and red sign advising the public to “keep out” due to a “dangerous bear” in the vicinity.

Read more: Woman encounters black bear in southwest Calgary: ‘I thought my dog was going to be torn apart’

The 84-hectare park borders the north side of the Glenmore Reservoir and is normally open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

North Glenmore Park is home to both the Calgary Canoe Club and the Calgary Rowing Club.

