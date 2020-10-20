Calgary’s North Glenmore Park closed due to bear warning

Send this page to someone via email

North Glenmore Park has been closed after a bear was spotted in the area.

The entrance to the parking lot on the west side of the park at 37 Street and 66 Avenue Southwest was blocked off on Monday evening with a yellow and red sign advising the public to “keep out” due to a “dangerous bear” in the vicinity.

The 84-hectare park borders the north side of the Glenmore Reservoir and is normally open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

North Glenmore Park is home to both the Calgary Canoe Club and the Calgary Rowing Club.

