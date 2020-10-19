Costumes to make your blood run cold this Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Ghosts, ghouls, goblins, witches and warlocks alike, it seems like this Halloween, Calowna Costume says that their customers are craving gore.

“Bats, plague doctor, vampires have been really big for us and kids wanting to be scary,” said Kerri Brandel, Calowna Costume manager.

“These little kids are coming up saying, ‘I want to be a scary bat,’ or ‘I want to be a scary kitty cat,’ and I think that’s awesome it’s what it should be.”

B.C.’s top doctor Bonnie Henry says that Halloween isn’t cancelled this year as long as we keep it local and keep it small when it comes to trick or treating.

Henry recommended children stay in their local neighbourhood and trick-or-treat in very small groups.

“We’ve had lots of letdowns this year but I think kids need and adults maybe need to have a little fun and to do it safely,” said Brandel.

“I’m not saying have these huge big parties but have a little bonfire in your back yard, do a murder mystery take your kids trick-or-treating or take them to the pumpkin patches where they can wear their costumes.”

With COVID-19 top of mind as Halloween creeps closer masks look to be doing double time, spreading fear and fantasy in the streets while still keeping trick-or-treaters safe.

