Canadian Civil Liberties Association appealing decision upholding N.L. travel ban

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is appealing a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court decision upholding the province’s pandemic travel restrictions introduced this spring.

CCLA lawyer Cara Zwibel says the appeal was filed Monday after a careful review of the court decision, which was handed down last month.

Zwibel says the appeal focuses on the judge’s conclusion that though the province’s restrictions violated mobility rights, that violation was justified.

In particular, Zwibel says the Newfoundland and Labrador government claimed the travel ban was necessary because there were concerns people were not self-isolating as required.

Zwibel says there was no evidence presented to support those concerns.

The province’s travel ban restricted entry for non-residents unless they’d been granted a special exemption.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.