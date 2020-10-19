Menu

Canada

Canadian Civil Liberties Association appealing decision upholding N.L. travel ban

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Ticket agents wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic while helping travelers at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in New York.
Ticket agents wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic while helping travelers at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is appealing a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court decision upholding the province’s pandemic travel restrictions introduced this spring.

CCLA lawyer Cara Zwibel says the appeal was filed Monday after a careful review of the court decision, which was handed down last month.

Zwibel says the appeal focuses on the judge’s conclusion that though the province’s restrictions violated mobility rights, that violation was justified.

Click to play video 'N.S. premier says no changes to provincial border as N.B. COVID-19 cases rise' N.S. premier says no changes to provincial border as N.B. COVID-19 cases rise
N.S. premier says no changes to provincial border as N.B. COVID-19 cases rise

In particular, Zwibel says the Newfoundland and Labrador government claimed the travel ban was necessary because there were concerns people were not self-isolating as required.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Zwibel says there was no evidence presented to support those concerns.

The province’s travel ban restricted entry for non-residents unless they’d been granted a special exemption.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
