Alberta reports 898 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths since Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported 898 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days and four additional deaths from the disease.

Alberta recorded 311 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, 231 on Saturday and 356 on Sunday, according to Alberta Health.

Four people have died since the data was last released by Alberta Health on Friday, including a man in his 20s from the Central zone. Alberta Health officials did not release any further information about the man or whether he had pre-existing health conditions, citing patient confidentiality.

A man in his 80s from the South zone and a man in his 70s from the Calgary zone also died of COVID-19. Neither were linked to continuing-care outbreaks, Alberta Health said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fourth victim was a man in his 80s from the Calgary zone, whom Alberta Health said was linked to the outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre. Twelve people have died in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital, Alberta Health said Monday.

3:03 Albertans urged to get their flu shot this year Albertans urged to get their flu shot this year

As of Monday afternoon, there were 3,138 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of the active cases, 1,604 were in the Edmonton zone, 998 were in the Calgary zone, 180 were in the North zone, 148 were in the Central zone, 191 were in the South zone and 17 were not linked to any particular zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One-hundred-seventeen people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, 18 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Canada surpassed 200,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.