Human remains found in recycling bin floating off Kits Point in Vancouver’s 15th homicide of 2020

Vancouver has recorded its 15th homicide of the year after human remains were found in a recycling bin Sunday morning.

The remains were found in the large blue bin, which was in the water off Kits Point, police said.

The Canadian Coast Guard was alerted about the bin in the water and later called police. The BC Coroners Service then determined the remains were human, police confirmed.

Police are asking property managers and residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any of their large, blue, wheeled recycling containers are missing.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw a blue recycling bin floating in the water to call the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

Three homicides were recorded in Vancouver last month.

Officers were first called to the 1300-block of East 64th Avenue and Knight Street in South Vancouver around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 after receiving multiple reports from neighbours of hearing shots fired.

One victim was found dead in front of a house in the area, Vancouver police confirmed the next day.

That person has now been identified as 23-year-old Iqubal Grewal of Vancouver.

A short time after the Vancouver shooting, Richmond RCMP were called to the scene of a torched vehicle found in a field near Kartner Road and Westminster Highway, just east of No. 7 Road.

Police later confirmed the two incidents were related.

Earlier in the evening of Sept. 16, Vancouver police found two people unresponsive in a room at the Astoria Hotel, located in the 700-block of East Hastings Street.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died in hospital.

Police later confirmed they were victims of homicide.