Canada

Alberta politicians to focus on economic recovery as legislature resumes Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2020 4:02 pm
The Alberta Legislature on Aug. 26, 2020.
The Alberta Legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. Eric Beck/Global News

Alberta politicians are to return to the legislature Tuesday with a plan to discuss up to 20 new bills — many of which are focused on the province’s economic recovery.

Government house leader Jason Nixon says there’s a variety of legislation prepared for the fall sitting that’s aimed at speeding up an economic rebound.

He says the government knows times are tough for Albertans, given a commodities slump, oil price war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nixon says the sitting will set the stage for geothermal development in the province, accelerate job creation and reduce red tape.

He says it will include legislation to reduce barriers to labour mobility in certain industries and reduce obstacles for forestry companies.

Nixon says the bills are all aimed at creating good jobs for Albertans.

Alberta politicsAlberta economyAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaAlberta jobsAlberta legislature sessionAlberta COVID-19 recoveryAlberta legislature resumes
