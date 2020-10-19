Duck hunt: police searching for thieves who pilfered poultry from Townsend, Ont., property

Send this page to someone via email

Thieves in Norfolk County managed to duck justice over the weekend after pilfering nearly two dozen birds from a property in Townsend, OPP announced Monday afternoon.

They said that sometime overnight between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, the bandits made off with 21 ducks from a property on Concession.

The ill-gained haul included seven Ancona, six Cayuga, four crested and four Rouen ducks from the property.

Police are asking anyone with information about the disappeared ducks to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

21 ducks reported stolen b/t Oct 15 and 16 from a Concession 3 address @NorfolkCountyCA. 7 Ancona, 6 Cayuga, 4 Crest and 4 Rouen ducks. Anyone with information is being asked to call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/k2sHPixdKv — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 19, 2020

