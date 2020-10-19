Menu

Crime

Duck hunt: police searching for thieves who pilfered poultry from Townsend, Ont., property

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 3:53 pm
Twenty-one ducks were reported missing in Norfolk County last week.
Twenty-one ducks were reported missing in Norfolk County last week. OPP

Thieves in Norfolk County managed to duck justice over the weekend after pilfering nearly two dozen birds from a property in Townsend, OPP announced Monday afternoon.

They said that sometime overnight between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, the bandits made off with 21 ducks from a property on Concession.

The ill-gained haul included seven Ancona, six Cayuga, four crested and four Rouen ducks from the property.

Police are asking anyone with information about the disappeared ducks to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

