Duck hunt: police searching for thieves who pilfered poultry from Townsend, Ont., property

Thieves in Norfolk County managed to duck justice over the weekend after pilfering nearly two dozen birds from a property in Townsend, OPP announced Monday afternoon.
They said that sometime overnight between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, the bandits made off with 21 ducks from a property on Concession.
The ill-gained haul included seven Ancona, six Cayuga, four crested and four Rouen ducks from the property.
Police are asking anyone with information about the disappeared ducks to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
