Manitoba to roll out appointment-based COVID-19 testing

The Manitoba government is rolling out a new, appointment-based scheduling system for COVID-19 tests in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

The province said the system, which will allow Winnipeggers to call a toll-free number or set up an appointment online, is intended to help meet the high test demand.

“As we roll out these new initiatives, Manitobans who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get tested faster and receive their results more quickly online,” said Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

“We are making improvements every day to reduce wait times and keep people safe.”

The scheduled appointments, the province said, are still intended only for those who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, and will take about five minutes for adults and 10 for children.

While Winnipeg is the only community that will have access at first, it’s expected to roll out to other parts of Manitoba in future.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, you can call 1-855-268-4318 or go online to schedule an appointment for the testing sites at 604 St. Mary’s Rd., 2735 Pembina Hwy. and 1181 Portage Ave.

Friesen said Manitobans will also be able to access positive COVID-19 test results online beginning later this week. At present, the Shared Health online portal has only provided negative results.