Ottawa reports 52 new COVID-19 cases in downward trend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 52 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a dip compared to daily spikes in new infections seen in early October.

OPH’s latest daily report follows increases of 67 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 70 on Saturday, continuing a downward trend since Ottawa reported 99 new cases on Friday.

There have now been 6,088 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, according to the OPH dashboard. Of those cases, 759 are currently considered active.

There are currently 48 people in hospital with COVID-19, eight of whom are in intensive care.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Monday.

Six new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in Ottawa institutions in the past 24 hours, raising the number of ongoing outbreaks across the city to 78.

The Royal Ottawa Hospital is now experiencing its first outbreak of the pandemic after two staff tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak at St. Vincent Hospital has now seen 72 people test positive for the virus with five deaths related to COVID-19 since Sept. 23.

2:28 Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’ Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’

The outbreak is also worsening at Ottawa’s West End Villa long-term care home, where 127 people have now tested positive for the virus and 20 residents have died in relation to the outbreak.

The Peak Academy private school is among the latest outbreaks in Ottawa schools. Three people, a staff member and two students, have tested positive for the virus at the school, according to OPH.

There are currently nine active coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa schools.