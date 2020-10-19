Okanagan speeding suspect damages 2 RCMP vehicles, flees scene, escapes arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two RCMP vehicles sustained minor damage on Sunday evening while trying to stop a speeding car.

According to Lake Country RCMP, a green Pontiac was spotted speeding on Highway 97, just before 7 p.m., with the licence plate coming back as being stolen from the Vernon area.

Police say they tried a traffic stop on Highway 97, but that was ignored, with the driver turning onto Pollard Road, which led to a dead end.

Two marked police vehicles tried to block the suspect, but the driver escaped the scene, ramming the Pontiac into both RCMP vehicles before driving away.

Police say due to the suspect’s dangerous driving, the Pontiac wasn’t pursued. However, the car was located abandoned in a field on Pollard Road.

The suspect wasn’t located despite the efforts of police dog services.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” said Sgt. Jon Collins. “This driver recklessly put our officers, the public, and themselves in danger and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

