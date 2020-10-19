Menu

Economy

Businessman Ron Foxcroft reflects on trucking company’s 100th year in Hamilton

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted October 19, 2020 1:41 pm
Governor General Julie Payette presents Ron Foxcroft of Hamilton, Ont. with the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Foxcroft invented the Fox 40 whistle.
Governor General Julie Payette presents Ron Foxcroft of Hamilton, Ont. with the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Foxcroft invented the Fox 40 whistle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Take a drive down any Canadian highway and you’re bound to see them: transport trucks with the slogan “if it’s on time… it’s a Fluke!” emblazoned across their backs.

This year, Fluke Transportation Group is marking its 100th anniversary in Steeltown.

The company’s president is Ron Foxcroft, a renowned businessman and Order of Canada recipient who also goes by the moniker “Mr. Hamilton.”

Hamilton's Ron Foxcroft receives Order of Canada: 'It's quite emotional'

In an interview on the CHML Bill Kelly Show, Foxcroft reflected with pride on the company’s Hamilton roots.

“We’ve been around 100 years, and all of them in Hamilton, Foxcroft says. “We’re very proud of that.”

Trending Stories

Foxcroft also spoke about the unique challenges the company has faced in 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic. But despite these challenges, Fluke pivoted and thrived.

Fluke was named carrier of the year for both Proctor and Gamble and Coca-Cola.

The Foxcroft family took over Fluke Transportation Group in 1983. Ron Foxcroft is also also the chairman, founder and CEO of whistle manufacturer Fox 40 International and also worked as Canada’s only NCAA basketball referee.

 

NCAA, Order of Canada, ron foxcroft, Basketball Referee, Fluke Transportation, Fox40, Foxcroft, Mr Hamilton
